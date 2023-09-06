Blackshere Elementary principal this weeks Excellence in Education

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bandits are back this school year and under new leadership. Principal Lisa Henline is just in her first year at Blackshere Elementary School. After spending some time at North Marion High School as an Assistant Principal, this opportunity brings something new.

“It’s good, it’s been fun, it’s been busy. A lot of things to get started, a lot of deadlines, but it’s been fun I really enjoy the kids and my staff. The fun part has been learning all of the kids. Seeing them become acclimated to school and see how far they’ve grown just in the three weeks from where they started to today.”

Even though it’s only the 3rd week of school Principal Henline is making sure to plant seeds early, in hopes that everyone grows together.

" This first year we’ve kind of just said we’re going to grow together, that’s kind of been my theme. Each of the teachers got a plant at the beginning of the year, that we’re going to try and keep growing. So that I can know them, learn more about the community, and just kind of grow together and see growth with our kids, with our teachers, and with myself”.

Blackshere has a predominately woman staff and with that Principal Henline sees the opportunity to be a light for someone else as others have been for her.

“It’s humbling. I have been blessed to have female mentors like Dr. Heston who’s the superintendent of Marion county schools, who believed in me she gave me my first administration chance along with Mrs. DeVaul at North Marion High School. I was the assistant principal and then she showed her trust in me and allowed me to take over Blackshere as approved of last year. It’s humbling and I just hope I can be a good representation of a female leader.”

When you have the staff that Henline has behind her, the sky is the limit.

" My teachers are so welcoming to different ideas. They are just absorbing all of my ideas and running with it, so I really appreciate their openness and their willingness to try new things”

