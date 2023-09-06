The Bridge Sports Complex undergoing baseball field upgrades

The updates on the bridge’s baseball fields could take up to four months.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Renovations on the 11-year-old Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport have begun. The updates on the bridge’s baseball fields could take up to four months. Turf infields will be added to all four fields on top of fence replacements, new batting cages, and other maintenance adjustments. The Bridge Sports Complex general manager, Droo Callahan, says that these updates could lead to a bright future in Bridgeport sports.

“It’s exciting,” Callahan said. “I feel like through city council and the leadership within the city, the changes they are bringing to the community from sports tourism, from accessibility to great athletic fields. We’re currently working on a new masterplan that will kind of shed the light on what the next 10 years looks like.”

Callahan told 5 News these upgrades will cost an estimated $1.5 million to complete.

