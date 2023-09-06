Bridgeport, Morgantown see success at WVSSAC Girls Golf Invitational Championship

Both schools have a place on All-Tournament team.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC Girls Golf Invitational Championship has now concluded, and Bridgeport & Morgantown have seen big success in this year’s tournament.

Both placed an athlete on the All-Tournament Team for finishing in the top 10 players of the 18-hole tournament, while Victoria Singzon won the 9-hole competition as well.

