Business finding success at new location after leaving Meadowbrook Mall

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-time business that recently left the Meadowbrook Mall is finding success at their new location in Marion County.

Candylicious, previously known as Candy Unlimited, recently moved to the Middletown Commons after being at the Meadowbrook Mall for 16 years.

Bridgeport residents Bobbi Jo and Gary Anderson are finding success at the still relatively new development. According to Bobbi Jo, the business moved because of the need for a larger space.

Bobbi Jo said it was hard to leave a familiar location in the mall.

“It was nerve wracking because in business you rely so much on what you know and what you are dealing with. Plus, at the mall, you know kids come there, buses stop there, so you had built in traffic,” said Bobbi Jo. “At a free-standing facility that we’re in now, which is like an outlet mall, you have non-impulse shoppers coming to get what they want, and candy is an impulse buy. That made the move scary.”

The move, which came several months ago, has exceeded expectations. She said the risk has proven worth it.

“We’ve actually been doing better since coming here. We have so much more room and have added items,” she said.

The square footage is nearly four times larger than the previous location at roughly 2,400 square feet.

The store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The phone number is 304-816-3278.

