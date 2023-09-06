Clarksburg man charged with animal cruelty after hitting dog several times

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Marion County after he allegedly almost killed a dog by hitting and punching it several times.

Authorities responded to an apartment on Locust Ave. in Fairmont on Tuesday just before 3 p.m. after receiving a complaint that a man, later identified as 20-year-old Malaki Richardson, was “beating his dog to death,” according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they spoke with the apartment manager who said no dogs were allowed to be there until a witness arrived back on the scene.

Court documents say a witness saw Richardson “beating his two dogs” to the point that one “appeared to be barely breathing, completely limp, tongue hanging out of its mouth and bleeding from the mouth.”

When police went inside the apartment, they say there was a sheet on the floor with blood on it.

Another witness alleges that Richardson “beat the dog until it was literally dead,” adding that he then “started to rub the dog’s stomach to bring it back to life.” The witness also told police Richardson whipped the dog before punching it.

Hours after the incident, officers say they found Richardson at an animal hospital with the dogs. There, they say he told them the dog “tore his bathroom up,” so he “grabbed him by the scruff of his neck and beat his a**” by “hitting the dog in the front leg area like four times while holding him in the air.”

Richardson has been charged with cruelty to animals. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $40,512 bond.

