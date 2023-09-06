Cold front drops temperatures but brings multiple chances of storms through the weekend

Storms will be scattered.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been hot and dry the past few days, but both those conditions come to an end with a crossing cold front Thursday. In the wake of the front, NCWV will be susceptible to diurnally driven storms (meaning, they pop up in the afternoons and early evenings) through the weekend. Higher elevations are especially likely to see this activity. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

