Explosion at Morgantown home under investigation

File photo of a fire tuck.
File photo of a fire tuck.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to an explosion at a Morgantown home Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Wells St. just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

911 officials were unable to confirm if anyone was injured as a result of the explosion.

Emergency crews have since cleared from the scene, according to officials.

The explosion remains under investigation.

