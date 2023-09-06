Glenville State receives research grant from Appalachian Regional Commission

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is the only higher education institute in West Virginia to receive the Appalachian Collegiate Research Initiative Grant, or ARCI, this year.

Funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission, the ARCI helps Appalachian students conduct research and develop projects supporting economic development in their communities.

Dr. Mark Sarver, Associate Professor of Business and Workforce Learning Experiences Manager, will lead the student research addressing the need for moderate income housing to attract professional talent to central West Virginia.

Glenville State students will work with the Little Kanawha Area Development Corporation and Gilmer County Economic Development Association to complete a multiple case study to investigate the need for and solutions to addressing modern, affordable moderate-income housing needed to attract professionals in higher education and medicine to the rural economically distressed Appalachian counties of Calhoun and Gilmer.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to get hands on experience researching a critical issue in central West Virginia. Gilmer has FCI Gilmer and Glenville State University and Calhoun County has Minnie Hamilton Hospital. We will look at the impact the lack of housing has on recruiting professionals to the area and then research strategies other rural Appalachian communities are using to address issues in their community,” said Dr. Sarver.

“Receiving the Appalachian Collegiate Research Grant reaffirms our commitment to empowering our students and faculty to engage in meaningful research that addresses the unique challenges and opportunities of our region. This grant not only supports our academic endeavors but also strengthens our bond with the Appalachian community we proudly serve,” said Dr. Mark Manchin, President of Glenville State University.

The students will present their findings to both Gilmer and Calhoun County commissioners in November and to a national audience in Washington DC at the ACRI Student Research Forum December 1-2.

This is the first time the ARCI Grant has been awarded to Glenville State University.

