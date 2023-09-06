Harrison County doctor indicted for abusive sexual contact of employee

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County doctor has been indicted for allegedly touching an employee’s breasts and buttocks.

According to federal authorities, 53-year-old Tracey H. Reilly, of Bridgeport, has been charged with abusive sexual contact and assault.

According to court documents, Reilly, a physician employed with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, allegedly touched another employee’s breasts and buttocks with the intent of harassing and/or humiliating the victim.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Veterans Affairs Police and the VA Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Toothman, 18
“Thank You, West Virginia:” 18-year-old Greenbrier County native releases first single
WVSP looking for person involved in fatal road rage shooting in Tucker County
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli
Bridgeport deli announces closure after being open nearly a year
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner

Latest News

WVU Faculty Senate votes no confidence in Gee, WVU releases statement
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
Man charged with murder after fatally stabbing woman in Philippi
Police: Child at home when man fires gun during argument with woman
Upcoming railroad crossing work to create delays in Harrison County