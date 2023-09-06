Harrison County doctor indicted for abusive sexual contact of employee

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County doctor has been indicted for allegedly touching an employee’s breasts and buttocks.

According to federal authorities, 53-year-old Tracey H. Reilly, of Bridgeport, has been charged with abusive sexual contact and assault.

According to court documents, Reilly, a physician employed with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, allegedly touched another employee’s breasts and buttocks with the intent of harassing and/or humiliating the victim.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Veterans Affairs Police and the VA Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

