Hot, sunny Wednesday, rain chances thereafter!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of summer-like temperatures and sunny skies that started a few days earlier. Then scattered storms will push in at times for the rest of the week. Find out the details in the video above!

A high-pressure system that has been near West Virginia since last week will lift warm, stable air across the eastern US today, resulting in mostly clear skies and only a few clouds from out west this afternoon. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s, feeling like the 90s due to the humidity. So make sure to stay cool and hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and limit outdoor exposure to the morning or evening. The overnight hours start out clear, with increasing clouds from out west. Then after midnight, a cold front will push into the Ohio River Valley, lifting moisture into West Virginia and resulting in pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms. So some areas will see rain tonight and tomorrow morning. Aside from that, expect cloudy skies, light winds, and lows in the mid-60s. More pop-up showers and thunderstorms take place tomorrow afternoon, with models suggesting most of the rain forming in the mountains, as the low-pressure system lingers north of our region. So expect some more rain and even a few downpours tomorrow. This may cause problems, so we’re watching carefully. Winds will be light, with highs in the low-80s in some areas, around average for early September.

The low-pressure system and frontal boundary will stick around in the eastern US over Friday and the weekend, lifting moisture into West Virginia. This, combined with daytime heating, means more scattered showers and thunderstorms at times, especially in the afternoon hours. So some areas will see rain and even a few strong downpours. This may cause problems, so we’re watching carefully. All the while, temperatures will stay in the upper-70s, slightly below average for early September. Then the system moves east and takes the rain with it on Monday, allowing sunny skies to return. Towards the middle of next week, another frontal boundary will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. In short, after today, cooler temperatures will return, and rain chances will stick around until early next week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies, with scattered clouds in the afternoon and evening. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms during the overnight hours. Low: 69.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. High: 81.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. High: 82.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.