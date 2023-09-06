Jackson’s Mill hosts 15 annual car show

The car show cost $15 to register and the funds raised went to underprivileged senior citizens and the Lewis-Upshur Animal Shelter.
The car show cost $15 to register and the funds raised went to underprivileged senior citizens...
The car show cost $15 to register and the funds raised went to underprivileged senior citizens and the Lewis-Upshur Animal Shelter.(TANNER GILMARTIN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 49th annual Jackson’s Mill Jubilee kicked off Labor Day weekend. While the jubilee already offers Civil War history, vendors, and great food, Sunday revved the crowd up even more. Summer Knights Cruzin Association hosted their 15th annual car show at Jackson’s Mill. The car show cost $15 to register and the funds raised went to underprivileged senior citizens and the Lewis-Upshur Animal Shelter. The show’s organizer, Mike Grose, says he’s happy to build off of what the jubilee already provides.

“I think it’s an added attraction for the jubilee,” Grose said. “I’m just thankful they gave us the opportunity to come down here and show off our cars, spend the day looking at all the vendors, look at the cars and have a good day.”

Over 100 cars were registered for the show on Sunday, and the 50 cars with the most votes won a summer knights trophy.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP looking for person involved in fatal road rage shooting in Tucker County
Anna Toothman, 18
“Thank You, West Virginia:” 18-year-old Greenbrier County native releases first single
Shana McCoy
Fugitive arrested after 115+ mph pursuit in stolen car, deputies say
DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli
Bridgeport deli announces closure after being open nearly a year
WVU announces results of 5 more appeals

Latest News

WVU alumni plan rally in support of faculty and students
WVU Alumni hosting rally in support of faculty and students calling for Gee’s removal
14 former Mountaineers set for NFL season - WDTV Sports
Layna "Turkey" Grassi commits to St. Francis soccer - WDTV Sports
Trinity Christian Soccer wins national award - WDTV Sports