Jackson’s Mill hosts 15 annual car show

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 49th annual Jackson’s Mill Jubilee kicked off Labor Day weekend. While the jubilee already offers Civil War history, vendors, and great food, Sunday revved the crowd up even more. Summer Knights Cruzin Association hosted their 15th annual car show at Jackson’s Mill. The car show cost $15 to register and the funds raised went to underprivileged senior citizens and the Lewis-Upshur Animal Shelter. The show’s organizer, Mike Grose, says he’s happy to build off of what the jubilee already provides.

“I think it’s an added attraction for the jubilee,” Grose said. “I’m just thankful they gave us the opportunity to come down here and show off our cars, spend the day looking at all the vendors, look at the cars and have a good day.”

Over 100 cars were registered for the show on Sunday, and the 50 cars with the most votes won a summer knights trophy.

