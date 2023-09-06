Judge orders Texas to move a large floating barrier to the riverbank of the Rio Grande by Sept. 15

A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)
By The Associated Press and PAUL WEBER
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to move a large floating barrier to the riverbank ofthe Rio Grande after protests from the the U.S. and Mexican governments over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest tactic to stop migrants from crossing America’s southern border.

The decision by U.S. District Judge David Ezra of Texas is likely to be appealed by the state, which for the past two years has aggressively pushed legal boundaries to curb the the flow of migrants under a sprawling mission known as Operation Lone Star. The judge said the state must move the barrier by Sept. 15.

Dozens of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys have created a water barrier longer than a soccer field on a stretch of river where migrants often try crossing from Mexico. Texas also has installed razor wire and steel fencing on the border, while also empowering armed officers to arrest migrants on trespassing charges.

The buoys deployed in July brought a swift legal challenge from the U.S. Justice Department, which accused Texas putting a barrier on the international boundary without permission. President Joe Biden’s administration also said the water barrier raised humanitarian and environmental concerns. The barrier was an idea that President Donald Trump’s administration considered in 2020 but never implemented.

