Man charged with murder after fatally stabbing woman in Philippi
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing a woman in Barbour County.
The Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, and West Virginia State Police responded to a stabbing in the Dayton Park area of Philippi in reference to a stabbing at 10:08 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a release from Philippi Police Chief S.A. Miller.
Authorities say they arrived on the scene of the stabbing and took the suspect, Brian E. Kennedy, into custody.
The release says a female victim was found to be dead when authorities arrived on the scene.
Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder by the PPD, authorities say. He could face additional charges.
Further information has not been released.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.