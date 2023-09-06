Man charged with murder after fatally stabbing woman in Philippi

(file)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing a woman in Barbour County.

The Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, and West Virginia State Police responded to a stabbing in the Dayton Park area of Philippi in reference to a stabbing at 10:08 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a release from Philippi Police Chief S.A. Miller.

Authorities say they arrived on the scene of the stabbing and took the suspect, Brian E. Kennedy, into custody.

The release says a female victim was found to be dead when authorities arrived on the scene.

Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder by the PPD, authorities say. He could face additional charges.

Further information has not been released.

