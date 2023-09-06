Marion County Humane Society begins moving pets to new location

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week, the State Fire Marshall gave the humane society the greenlight to open it’s new and improved facility on Locust Avenue in Fairmont. This decision follows months of anticipation while the shelter used a temporary location on Husky Highway as its home base. On Tuesday, staff finally started moving animals to their new home which can now hold up to 60 cats and 35 dogs. The staff has started to furnish the rooms to make the new pet guests as comfortable as possible. Despite the delay, Frankie Spatafore, a shelter employee, are relieved that everything is coming together.

“We have been here every step of the way with contractors and everything, seeing what we need and how things are going to work out,” Spatafore said. “To actually walk in here and Know that our animals are here, that we can operate out of here, it’s very relieving. It’s a very relieving thing, especially because the animals deserve it more than anything.”

Spatafore assured 5 News that the new location on Locust Avenue in Fairmont will be fully operational by the first of October.

