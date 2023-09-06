Morgantown City Council addresses improper litter disposal

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After complaints about trash, litter and needles in Morgantown, the Morgantown City Council is taking steps to make a change.

During Tuesday’s meeting, City Council read two new ordinances to add a $500 fine for non-hazardous litter or up to 30 days in jail for things like needles.

With the disposal of biomedical waste not being allowed in public trash cans, needle exchange programs offer the safe disposal of these materials.

The Milan Puskar Health Right distributed 50 pounds of syringes a month as of 2021 in and around Monongalia County.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Toothman, 18
“Thank You, West Virginia:” 18-year-old Greenbrier County native releases first single
WVSP looking for person involved in fatal road rage shooting in Tucker County
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli
Bridgeport deli announces closure after being open nearly a year
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner

Latest News

Last week, the State Fire Marshall gave the humane society the greenlight to open it’s new and...
Marion County Humane Society begins moving pets to new location
There were new developments on Wednesday regarding a decades old cold case in Raleigh County.
New information regarding 20+ year cold case released
Marion County Humane Society begins move to new location
Marion County Humane Society begins move to new location
Morgantown City Council addresses improper litter disposal