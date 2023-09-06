Morgantown City Council addresses improper litter disposal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After complaints about trash, litter and needles in Morgantown, the Morgantown City Council is taking steps to make a change.

During Tuesday’s meeting, City Council read two new ordinances to add a $500 fine for non-hazardous litter or up to 30 days in jail for things like needles.

With the disposal of biomedical waste not being allowed in public trash cans, needle exchange programs offer the safe disposal of these materials.

The Milan Puskar Health Right distributed 50 pounds of syringes a month as of 2021 in and around Monongalia County.

