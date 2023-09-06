National Weather Service Hosting Open House Event

The event hosted by the Charleston, West Virginia office will be free to the public.
The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia will be holding an Open House event on Saturday, September 16th.
By Henry Grof
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia will be holding an Open House event on Saturday, September 16th. The event will be free to the public and will start from 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. that afternoon. This is to celebrate one year at their new facility.

Their office is located at 1754 Hendrickson Drive is South Charleston. This will be off of the Kanawha Turnpike and onto Union Carbide Drive. Parking will be off of Hendrickson Drive and booths will be set up in the parking lot surrounding the National Weather Service office.

Parking for the Open House will be off of Hendrickson Drive, before the entrance to the...
Parking for the Open House will be off of Hendrickson Drive, before the entrance to the National Weather Service Office.(NWS Charleston, WV)

The event is free to the public, however some activities require signing up ahead of time. Those activities will be for the two available weather spotter classes and the tours of the office, which will take place every 30 minutes. Other activities include a balloon launch with the Pittsburg National Weather Service and some child friendly games.

Several organizations will be hosting booths at the event. These organizations range from the local emergency management, universities, and local media outlets. WTAP Meteorologist Sarah Coleman and Henry Grof will be at the open house.

For more about the open house, you can check out the interview from Daybreak at the top of the article or visit their website!

