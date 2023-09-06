New information regarding 20+ year cold case released

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA/WDTV) - There are new developments regarding a decades-old cold case in West Virginia.

Susan Carter and her 10-year-old daughter, Alex Carter, seemingly vanished from Raleigh County on August 8, 2000.

In a press release from the West Virginia State Police on Wednesday, new developments in the case have led them to believe Susan Carter is no longer suspected of kidnapping Alex. She is also believed to have been missing since August 8, 2000.

State Police also said two separate search warrants were recently served at Alex and Susan’s last known address at 126 Kyle Lane in Beckley.

“While conducting this search warrant, the FBI crime scene team was able to identify and recover additional forensic evidence related to this investigation,” the release said.

As reported last week, a caretaker at the home claimed the FBI had found a bullet at the house with Alex Carter’s DNA and dug up a section of the basement. The discovery of the bullet was a claim that was also backed up by Alex’s father, Rick Lafferty, in an interview with WDTV’s affiliate WVVA.

Prior to Wednesday’s search, he said investigators had already informed him of the discovery.

As for the years leading up to their disappearance, Lafferty said Alex spent most of her childhood by his side. But he said all of that changed after Susan Carter’s new boyfriend took Alex and Susan on a trip to Disney.

When the three returned, he said Susan wanted custody of Alex. It was a disagreement that he said set off a fierce custody dispute that went on for months.

Alex’s grandmother, Shirley Day, remembers her granddaughter standing up against the wall of her home at that time as if she was trying to make herself invisible.

“I put her in the bed one night and I told her, I wish things were different for you. She said mamaw, it’s alright,” Day said.

But it appears nothing was alright. 23 years later, court records from the case remain under seal; documents that could provide clues as to what may have happened.

Day still remembers vividly the day her granddaughter took the stand in the case.

“To think about her being so so afraid. But she was a good little girl. She stood on the witness stand and told them exactly how things was,” Day said.

While Alex’s FBI poster said she was last seen on August 8th, 2000, Lafferty believes she went missing months earlier after a mediation meeting in which he claimed Susan had told him he would never see his daughter again.

When Susan failed to show up at the next hearing, Lafferty claims he was granted full custody. But by then, he believes Alex was already gone.

“She never called,” recalled Day. “She never called her daddy. It was like she disappeared off of the face of the earth and anytime we got a lead, we hit a stone wall.”

Now, Lafferty believes that stone wall may be starting to crumble, but he no longer holds out hope that his daughter will be found alive.

For the father who always carried his little girl, his hope now is that a tip from the public will help bring her home.

“I’ve always loved her,” he said. “And I always will.”

As of Wednesday, the FBI and WVSP are doubling the reward from $10,000 to $20,000 for information that leads to a resolution in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the West Virginia State Police’s Beckley detachment at (304) 256-6700.

