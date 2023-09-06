Newlyweds buy Powerball ticket on beach trip, return home $1M winners

April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC.
April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A newlywed couple from North Carolina spent their Labor Day weekend at the beach and returned home with a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

April Royal told lottery officials she and her husband Eric bought their $2 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing from a Circle K in Southport while at the beach.

The couple didn’t think about the ticket they had bought until their drive home to Fayetteville, North Carolina on Monday and had to pull over to verify the win.

“We’re still in shock,” April Royal said. “And here I am, driving in all of Labor Day traffic.”

The Royals claimed their prize Tuesday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $712,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The couple plans to use the money to invest, pay off some bills and celebrate their July marriage with a honeymoon, according to North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Toothman, 18
“Thank You, West Virginia:” 18-year-old Greenbrier County native releases first single
WVSP looking for person involved in fatal road rage shooting in Tucker County
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli
Bridgeport deli announces closure after being open nearly a year
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner

Latest News

Vehicles line up to leave the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nev., Tuesday, Sept....
Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden by end of September
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House adviser acted ‘above the law’ in defying Jan. 6 Committee, prosecutors say
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding...
Georgia judge rules that Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro can be tried together starting Oct. 23
FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by...
Football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned