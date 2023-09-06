Pleasants County Commissioner talks next steps for Pleasants Power Station

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Pleasants Power Station back online, Pleasants County and the plant’s new owner are looking to the future and the next steps for the plant.

The Pleasants Power Station started producing electricity again last Thursday after several months of inactivity.

The plant found a new owner in Omnis Fuel Technologies, a California company that intends to retrofit the plant over the next two years to produce energy with hydrogen rather than coal

Pleasants County Commission President Jay Powell said the plant officially reached full capacity on Saturday, pumping out over 1300 megawatts of energy each day.

With the plant back on the grid, Powell said it’s time for Omnis to look ahead to that retrofitting process. “Omnis is working continuously to try to get the property ready to be retrofitted for hydrogen,” Powell said. “There’s a lot of steps that have to take place for that to take place. A little expansion on that campus at this point. They’re looking at acquiring neighboring properties from other businesses in that location.”

Powell says the existing 150 plus employees at the power station will keep their jobs as the retrofit process commences.

He also says there could be some more jobs added n the future.

