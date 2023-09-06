Three killed in double-murder suicide

Three killed in double-murder suicide in Fayette County, West Virginia.
Three killed in double-murder suicide in Fayette County, West Virginia.(WSAZ/Kim Donahue)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people were found dead Wednesday inside a home in an apparent double-murder suicide in the Price Hill area of Mount Hope, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Deputies said it happened around 7:45 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Legends Highway.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 60 year-old James Shrader, 59 year-old Henry Shrader, and 24- year-old Jesse Dech. Deputies said all three victims died from gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Fridley stated that the shooting is believed to have been a double murder-suicide committed by Dech.

The Chief Medical Officer will examine and determine the cause of death.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Dech’s residence, where precursors and materials to make a pressure bomb were located.

Deputies were assisted by the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, Oak Hill Police Department and the Mount Hope Fire Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau.

