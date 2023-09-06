Upcoming railroad crossing work to create delays in Harrison County

(Gray)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HEPZIBAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say there will be railroad work in Harrison County later this month.

According to a release from Safety Services & Supply, there will be a road closure on Shinnston Pike at the intersection of Oak St. in Hepzibah beginning on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m..

Officials say the closure will remain in place through Sept. 17 at the end of the day.

A detour will be in place to accommodate drivers during the project, officials say.

During the closure, officials say crews will be performing maintenance to the railroad crossing.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

