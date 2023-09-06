WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police has released new information in a fatal road rage incident that happened Monday night.

Troopers were dispatched just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 to the 9100 block of Appalachian Highway for a shooting investigation, according to a release from the WVSP.

Troopers say they arrived on the scene and found that Joseph M. Nelson, of Dry Fork, had suffered a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews performed CPR until EMS arrived on the scene, but Nelson was later pronounced dead.

After a lengthy investigation, which included trying to locate a green Toyota Tacoma, troopers say an altercation and a road rage incident led to the shooting.

The release says the suspect, later identified as Daniel L. Saunders, of Fellowsville, fled from the scene toward Harman on Route 32.

Authorities say they continued gathering information and obtained a warrant for second-degree murder on Saunders.

Troopers say Saunders was located in a home in Seneca Rocks, and a standoff ensued with troopers and local authorities. A WVSP negotiator was also dispatched in an attempt to peacefully end the standoff.

According to the WVSP, Saunders was found dead in the home.

Troopers say a follow-up investigation will be performed.

The WVSP was assisted by the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office, Preston County Sheriff’s Office, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Tucker County Prosecutor’s Office, Preston County Prosecutor’s Office, Pendleton County Prosecutor’s Office, WVDNR, WVDOH, Tucker EMS, Canaan Valley Fire Department, Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Tucker County E911, and the West Virginia Intelligence Exchange.

WVSP looking for person involved in fatal road rage shooting in Tucker County

