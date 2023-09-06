WVU Alumni hosting rally in support of faculty and students calling for Gee’s removal

By Cameron Murray
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -

WVU is currently facing a $45 million budget deficit.

The university recently proposed cutting 32 programs and also 169 faculty positions leaving many questioning where the money is going.

“Ultimately it feels that many of these changes feel unnecessary and detrimental that are being put in place. And here is not transparency with the funding” Says Taylor Miller, WVU alumni.

The world language, literature and linguistics department is being affected the most from these proposed changes.

Cutting courses in french, german, russian, spanish and chinese would impact multiple levels of the student body.

“Not only is it affecting the undergraduates and that they are allowed to take the classes they are interested in and classes they would benefit from. But its also limiting people who may come to WVU for a higher education program, a masters program or a PhD. And they’d be able to share their culture here in West Virginia.” Says Miller.

Taylor Miller and the alumni of WVU is holding a rally in support for faculty and students. She says the changes have gone too far.

“You know they’re trying to take too much, I think that’s when people go to the point where they started calling for Gee’s removal and what really put this rally into place. And wanting to again support the faculty and students.” Miller states.

The rally will take place at 1pm on Saturday September 9th in front of the Mountainlair. Participating alumni are asked to wear all black.

