WVU Faculty Assembly set to vote on Gee no confidence resolution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Faculty Assembly is set to meet at noon on Wednesday to vote on two resolutions, including a vote of no confidence in President Gordon Gee.

The other resolution involves freezing the “Academic Transformation” process.

Gee has been under fire from faculty for proposing program cuts and eliminating 169 faculty jobs in an attempt to lighten the blow of a massive $47 million deficit accrued by WVU.

The West Virginia Faculty Assembly will be meeting at noon at the Clay Theater in the Creative Arts Center to take up the resolutions.

