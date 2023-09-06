WVU Faculty Assembly set to vote on Gee no confidence resolution

WVU President Gordon Gee
WVU President Gordon Gee(WVU Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Faculty Assembly is set to meet at noon on Wednesday to vote on two resolutions, including a vote of no confidence in President Gordon Gee.

The other resolution involves freezing the “Academic Transformation” process.

Gee has been under fire from faculty for proposing program cuts and eliminating 169 faculty jobs in an attempt to lighten the blow of a massive $47 million deficit accrued by WVU.

The West Virginia Faculty Assembly will be meeting at noon at the Clay Theater in the Creative Arts Center to take up the resolutions.

Stick with 5 News throughout the day for results from the meeting.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

WVU Faculty Senate receives petition calling for Gee no-confidence vote

University Assembly announces special meeting for Gee no confidence vote

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP looking for person involved in fatal road rage shooting in Tucker County
Anna Toothman, 18
“Thank You, West Virginia:” 18-year-old Greenbrier County native releases first single
DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli
Bridgeport deli announces closure after being open nearly a year
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Woman recovering after attack by pit bull terriers and their owner
Travis Cornwell
Man charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Webster Co. home

Latest News

WVU alumni rally
The updates on the bridge’s baseball fields could take up to four months.
The Bridge Sports Complex undergoing baseball field upgrades
The car show cost $15 to register and the funds raised went to underprivileged senior citizens...
Jackson’s Mill hosts 15th annual car show
WVU alumni plan rally in support of faculty and students
WVU Alumni hosting rally in support of faculty and students calling for Gee’s removal