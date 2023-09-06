WVU soccer ranked for first time in 365 days ahead of big weekend clash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Men’s Soccer is back in the national eye, as the team enters the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 today, debuting at #16 on the season.

The Mountaineers were last ranked exactly 365 days ago on September 6, 2022 - and now, they return ahead of a huge early-season game against #3 Portland this weekend.

