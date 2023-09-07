1 injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to an explosion at a sawmill in Braxton County Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the explosion at Braxton Lumber Company off of the Gauley Turnpike in Heaters at around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Braxton County 911 Center.

According to the West Virginia State Police, one person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

