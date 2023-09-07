1 month until Boscov’s grand opening weekend at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The new Boscov’s store at the Meadowbrook Mall is a month away from opening it’s doors.

Construction on the new store is ahead of schedule and store officials are pleased with the progress while looking forward to Grand Opening Weekend beginning on Thursday, October 5th.

Boscov’s CEO Jim Boscov has been impressed with the workforce in our area.

“We’ve hired about 150 people so far. Our co-workers are a very important part of our business. And, we’re still looking for another 100. What I’ve been told so far is that we’ve got people with just the greatest work ethic. We’re ahead of schedule in terms of getting the store prepared. We’re ahead of schedule in terms of going through all the training. That really is a reflection of the fact that the people are just terrific. The word I got was, ‘these guys don’t take breaks. They just work all the time.’ That’s very special,” said Boscov.

Boscov’s Grand Opening Weekend begins on Thursday, October 5th with a special Charity Day Shop for a Cause Event.

