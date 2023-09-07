2 local schools to see funding for broadband internet

File photo of computers in a Pendleton County, West Virginia library on Aug. 25, 2022.
File photo of computers in a Pendleton County, West Virginia library on Aug. 25, 2022.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two schools in our area will now have access to broadband internet.

The money, which comes from the FCC, was announced by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Thursday.

St. Patrick School in Weston and Fairmont Catholic School in Fairmont will each see a portion of the funds.

Manchin says the funding will help the schools purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, faculty and staff.

“The Emergency Connectivity Fund continues to provide critical resources for West Virginia students, schools and libraries to secure reliable broadband connections. I successfully fought to include this funding for West Virginia in the American Rescue Plan, which will help ensure our communities have the essential tools they need to be competitive in today’s digital economy,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to ensure every student across the Mountain State has access to reliable, affordable broadband.”

The following is a list of all the schools that are receiving the funding with the specific amount listed:

  • $53,850 – Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy, Kearneysville
  • $37,600 – St. Patrick School, Weston
  • $6,926 – St. Michael School, Wheeling
  • $6,926 – Central Catholic High School, Wheeling
  • $6,926 – Our Lady of Peace School, Wheeling
  • $6,233 – St. Paul School, Weirton
  • $3,694 – Fairmont Catholic School, Fairmont

