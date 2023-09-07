2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree essay contest opens for W.Va. fourth graders

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree essay contest has opened for West Virginia children.

The essay contest is open to all fourth-grade students who are residents of W.Va.

Students are invited to describe why they love West Virginia’s forests and public lands, incorporating the theme of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree: “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful.”

The essay contest was announced on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

· Essays should be submitted by Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

· The winner will be announced in early October.

· Essays should be no more than 500 words.

· Essays should be submitted to //uscapitolchristmastree.com/essay

· Essays should include the name of the student; parent’s email address; name of the student’s teacher and principal; and name, address, and phone number of the student’s school.

The Capitol Christmas Tree – known as “The People’s Tree” – lights up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season and is selected from a different national forest each year. This year, the tree will come from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest, according to a statement from Manchin.

