Barbour County man charged with sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after troopers say he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl.

Authorities received a sexual abuse complaint involving 26-year-old Brandon Harris, of Belington, on Wednesday at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Office on North Randolph Ave. near Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police say they, along with a Randolph County deputy, interviewed Harris later on Wednesday.

In the interview, troopers say Harris told them he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl that was in his care “on multiple occasions” at a home in Belington this year.

Harris was then taken into custody by WVSP.

Harris has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

