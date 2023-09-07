Barbour County man charged with sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

Brandon Harris
Brandon Harris(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after troopers say he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl.

Authorities received a sexual abuse complaint involving 26-year-old Brandon Harris, of Belington, on Wednesday at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Office on North Randolph Ave. near Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police say they, along with a Randolph County deputy, interviewed Harris later on Wednesday.

In the interview, troopers say Harris told them he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl that was in his care “on multiple occasions” at a home in Belington this year.

Harris was then taken into custody by WVSP.

Harris has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
Anna Toothman, 18
“Thank You, West Virginia:” 18-year-old Greenbrier County native releases first single
Harrison County doctor indicted for abusive sexual contact of employee
Candylicious at Middletown Commons
Business finding success at new location after leaving Meadowbrook Mall

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of gameday traffic in Morgantown
Morgantown Police rerouting traffic for WVU/Duquesne game
(Source: AP)
1 injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
Morgantown man charged with trying to buy child in Mexico
The bill that allowed high school athletes to transfer schools without losing a year of...
Gov. Justice wants to revisit high school Student Athlete Transfer Bill