Barry Thomas Cole, 64, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at his home following a brief illness. He was born in Clarksburg on October 4, 1958 a son of the late Robert B. and Helen L. McNemar Cole. Barry is survived by one brother, Gary Cole and wife Ceil of Clarksburg; one sister, Sherry Miller of Fayetteville, AR; one sister-in-law, Sharon Cole; three nieces, Samantha McCandless and husband Keith, Shelly Simmons and husband Lee, and Alexis Hall and husband Christopher; five great-nieces and nephews, Tyce, Breanna, Jake, Cole and Emarie; and one great-great nephew, Myles. In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his brother Terry “Tink” Cole. Barry was a 1976 graduate of Washington Irving High School. To his close friends, he was known as “Bay” and “Bayhole”. He was truly a loyal person and never met a stranger. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him. The family would like to especially thank the Maul, Blackshire, Carrico, Brand, and Reed families and all the other Hartland neighbors for their friendship and kindheartedness over the years. In keeping with his wishes, Barry will be cremated. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation in Barry’s memory to a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

