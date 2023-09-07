Clarksburg councilman to pay fine, take ethics course after violating Ethics Act

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the Clarksburg city officials accused of violating the Ethics Act has entered an agreement to pay a fine and take an ethics course.

The Probable Cause Review Board of the West Virginia Ethics Commission found probably cause in June to believe that the former Clarksburg mayor, vice mayor, and a city council member violated the West Virginia Ethics Act.

The review board found probable cause to believe that former mayor James Marino, former vice mayor Lillie Junkins, and former council member Gary Keith violated the Ethics Act by participating in votes to extend their terms in office and using their offices for private gain.

James Marino, Lillie Junkins, and Gary Keith (WDTV)

On Thursday, Gary Keith and the West Virginia Ethics Commission entered a Conciliation Agreement to resolve potential charges that could arise from allegations that he violated the Ethics Act.

Keith posted his agreement to Facebook.

In the Conciliation Agreement, Keith says, “I violated the voting provision … when I did not recuse myself from the discussions and votes on an ordinance authorizing the voters to consider an amendment to the City Charter that would extend my term of office for one year.”

Keith went on to say in the agreement that he acknowledges that he should not have voted and failed to recuse himself from the vote.

The agreement says Keith will undergo training on the West Virginia Governmental Ethics Act and pay a $1,000 find to the West Virginia Ethics Commission.

Below is the agreement in its entirety that Keith posted to Facebook:

Junkins and Marino are still scheduled to have another hearing before the West Virginia Ethics Commission in Charleston on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

