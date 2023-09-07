Cooling trend, rain chances these next few days

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the trend of hot, sunny conditions that started earlier this week, with average highs and scattered showers and storms at times. The next few days will bring more rain chances. Find out the details in the video above!

A cold front is pushing into the eastern US, bringing moisture and instability to West Virginia throughout today. As a result, skies will be mostly cloudy during the afternoon hours, with scattered showers and storms pushing through our region at times. Most of the showers and storms will likely be concentrated in the mountains, but the lowlands cannot rule out a few isolated showers and storms throughout today. So some areas will see rain and others may not, with the small potential for heavy rain and gusty winds. Winds will be light, and thanks to cooler air and cloud cover behind the front temperatures will reach the low-80s, around average for September. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, but aside from an isolated shower, most of our region will stay dry, as daytime heating will go away. Winds will be light, with lows in the low-60s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, and daytime heating will mean more scattered showers and storms in our region, especially in the mountains. So expect some more rain in our region. Winds will be light, with highs in the low-80s.

Over the weekend, the frontal boundary will linger in the eastern US, which, combined with daytime heating, will mean scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the mid-70s throughout the weekend, below average for early September. Then leftover showers will push out of our region on Monday evening, leaving sunny skies on Tuesday. Then another system out west will bring scattered showers, and even an isolated storm, into our region towards the middle of next week. All the while, temperatures will stay in the 70s throughout next week. In short, the next several days will bring rain chances and temperatures close to average for September.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 81.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers and storms lingering until midnight, when they dissipate. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 65.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies, with a few showers and thunderstorms taking place during the evening hours. Most of the rain should be in the mountains. High: 82.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. High: 79.

