Darrel “Darrell” B. Kincaid, a humble and dedicated man of 84 years, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, during a brief stay at Crestview Manor and Rehabilitation.

He was born on September 18, 1938, in Duffy a son of the late Orval Blanco Kincaid and Goldie Ethel Cooper Kincaid. In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by five sisters: Bertha Smith, Zelma Smith, Breatice Boggs, Lolarene Bacorn, and Carol Kincaid; one brother, Gerald Kincaid; and his special K-9 companion, Dusty Joe.

Darrell’s legacy is carried on by his beloved wife of over 55 years, Sharon Prince Kincaid; one son, Darrell “Keith” Kincaid; one granddaughter, Chelsie Kincaid and companion, Joe Kelso; two sisters: Marlene Bennett and husband, John, and Clara B. Shaw and husband, Rod; one brother-in-law, Danny Prince; special fishing buddy, Jim Hinzman; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Darrell began his life of hard work in his youth, assisting his father at the family’s sawmill on the little Kanawha River. He later dedicated many years to Grafton Coal as a faithful coal miner before retiring from Eagle Supply Inc. as a supply clerk. Regardless of the task at hand, Darrell exhibited an unparalleled dedication, a testament to his character. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, often found in his garden, hunting, fishing, or engrossed in his favorite westerns. However, his greatest joy was undoubtedly his family. Darrell’s love for his family, especially his cherished granddaughter, Chelsie, was such a beautiful thing that it could only be felt with the heart. This humble, dedicated man from Bablin, left an indelible mark on anyone fortunate enough to cross his path. Darrell was a man of few words, but his actions spoke volumes about his character.

Darrell’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 1-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Tom Salvetti officiating.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Darrel “Darrell” B. Kincaid. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

