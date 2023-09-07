Dedicated lactation room opens to the public at Milan Puskar Stadium

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - When Mountaineer Field gates open for the first home football game on the season on Saturday, so will the first dedicated lactation room for nursing and pumping parents.

The WVU Athletics Department and Women’s Resource Center are teaming up to offer a comfortable, private space for parents to pump or nurse during football games at Milan Puskar Stadium.

This comes after a WVU Nursing Pod was introduced at the Coliseum last year.

“The Women’s Resource Center is thrilled to once again work with WVU Athletics to renovate a space inside the football stadium so parents can comfortably feed their baby or express breast milk,” said WRC Director Leslie Tower. “The center remains committed to expanding the University’s lactation network, and we cannot think of a better way to support our game-loving parents than to offer a private space so they can express milk or feed their babies while still being able to enjoy the game day experience from start to finish.”

The newly renovated lactation room will be located by the North Gate, adjacent to the first aid station and ATM.

Amenities include a locking door, a curtain at the entrance for privacy when the door is opened, comfortable seating, a baby changing station, sink and paper towel dispenser.

“Athletics is excited to create this space at Milan Puskar Stadium to continue to support breastfeeding people and families,” said April Messerly, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Facilities and Capital Projects. “We always strive to enhance the fan experience at our events, and this will be a great addition to our stadium.”

This is the 16th dedicated lactation room to be added to the WVU Lactation Network.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.