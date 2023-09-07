James Allen Buchanan, Sr., 83, went home to his Heavenly Father after many hugs, chats, and laughter from his family on September 6, 2023. He was the widower of Mary Louise Buchanan with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Fairmont, WV, he was the son of Bernice and James Buchanan of Bunner Ridge, WV. He graduated from East Fairmont High School. He retired from 25 years at Owens Illinois and 23 years with the Marion County Board of Education. What’s not to love about peeps? He always was the first to offer his helping hands with any task. Especially when it came to working on the cabin with his son, James “Buck” Buchanan at the Buchanan Farm in Bunner Ridge. He enjoyed gardening, mowing his lawn, visiting his family and furry grandchildren. He loved his meals prepared especially by his grandchildren, then enjoying a traditional ice cream run afterwards. He was never one to sit around, always working around his house or going on random drives because he wanted something to do. He is survived by his children Jim “Buck” Buchanan (Sharon) and Dawn Lea Murphy (John). His grandchildren Brandi (Travis) Shreve, Heather Buchanan, Gabby Buchanan (Kelsey), Jimmy Buchanan III, Sarah (Sean) Hawkinberry, Jacob Murphy, and Elizabeth Murphy, John Michael & Alexandria. His great grandchildren Bailey and Julie Shreve. His cousin Linda Bunnell. His niece Jenny (Timmy) Butcher with their children, Lily, Camden, Jackson, and Brooklyn Butcher with whom he enjoyed spending much time with. He is preceded in death by his mother and father James Henry and Bernice Buchanan. His sister, Gloria Lockhart and daughter, Candy Buchanan. He is also preceded in death by his beloved golden retriever, Sally of 12 years. A special thank you to WV Caring and the staff at Stonerise Healthcare Center who made his final days comfortable. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matt Holbert officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

