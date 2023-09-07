Janice A. Leeson, 84, of Bridgeport, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Tuesday evening, September 5, 2023. She was born in Grand Haven, MI, on February 16, 1939, a daughter of the late Charles Blackmer and Dorothy Ruth (Neitering) Blackmer. She is survived by seven children, Laura (Tom) Bowyer; Caroline Triplett; Shawna (Harley) Merrill; Sam (Jennifer) Leeson; John (Tabatha) Leeson; Darrick (Rhoda) Leeson; and Samantha Leeson; her grandchildren, Jason (Dee) Hayes; Justin (Vanessa) Hayes; Alysha (Jack) Wilkins; Damon Triplett; Bryant Triplett; Jessica Triplett; H. Kevin Merrill; G. Andy (Lauren) Merrill; Ira (Crystal) Leeson; Patty (Raf) Dittman; Brandon (Amanda) Leeson; Austin Wright; Skylar Leeson; Zander Leeson; Gabbi Leeson, Rachel Miller; Mason Miller; and William Leeson. Her great-grandchildren, Aurora Leeson, Letti McDonald; Aiden Leeson; Matilda Merrill; Meredith Merrill; Audrey Hayes; Julian Hayes; Lily Wilkins, Arabella Keenan, Tearsa Dittman, and Irene Leeson. A brother, Chuck Blackmer, a sister, Judy (Clark) Maracek; a step-sister, Amy Cleveland, all of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews complete her family. And her cats Romeo and Juliet that she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Lynn Leeson; her grandchildren, Heather Hayes Scheuvront; and Zachary and Dusty Leeson. She was also preceded in death by brothers Ted Blackmer and Mike Blackmer; a sister, Dorothy Ruth Baird; and a step-brother, Anthony Gajdos. Janice was a 1957 graduate of Grand Haven High School. She served in the US Air Force, and after her service she moved to West Virginia. Here she raised her large family and started her family business, Leeson’s Import Motors, serving the community since 1968. She was a hard-working woman, serving as President of Leeson’s and working up until the day she passed away. Memorial contributions in memory of Janice are encouraged to be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, PO Box 4397, Clarksburg, WV 26302. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Sunday from 2 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, with James Matheny presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

