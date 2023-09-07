Man dies in crash, mother and daughter injured

The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. 52 near Kenova in Wayne County.
The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. 52 near Kenova in Wayne County.
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A head-on crash near Kenova has left one person dead.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 52 near Kenova, just north of Dock’s Creek Road.

According to the West Virginia State Police, Bryan Daniels was driving a Ford Fusion in the southbound lane when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane, hitting a Jeep Cherokee.

A female driver and her daughter in the Cherokee were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Daniels died at the scene.

