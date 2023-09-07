Man indicted by grand jury on murder charge

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting that claimed a man’s life early this year in Mason County has been indicted by a grand jury, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

James Hatfield, who’s in his late 20s and from Gallipolis Ferry, is accused of the murder of Jerrad Paul Casey.

The incident happened in early January in the the Ashton area.

For previous coverage:

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting; more details released

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.