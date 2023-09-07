Morgantown Police rerouting traffic for WVU/Duquesne game

FILE PHOTO of gameday traffic in Morgantown
FILE PHOTO of gameday traffic in Morgantown(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will be rerouting traffic for WVU’s matchup against Duquesne on Saturday.

According to a release from the MPD, traffic will be rerouted along Beechurst Ave at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to minimize the congestion of roadways after the WVU football game.

At that time, the MPD says both lanes of Beechurst Avenue will be used for outgoing, southbound traffic.

Northbound traffic coming from University Avenue will be rerouted onto Fayette Street, according to the MPD.

Officers will be stationed appropriately to help motorists navigate through the detour.

Below is a graphic of what the traffic reroute will look like:

Morgantown Police rerouting traffic for WVU/Duquesne game
Morgantown Police rerouting traffic for WVU/Duquesne game(Morgantown Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
Anna Toothman, 18
“Thank You, West Virginia:” 18-year-old Greenbrier County native releases first single
Harrison County doctor indicted for abusive sexual contact of employee
Candylicious at Middletown Commons
Business finding success at new location after leaving Meadowbrook Mall

Latest News

Brandon Harris
Barbour County man charged with sexually abusing 11-year-old girl
(Source: AP)
1 injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
Morgantown man charged with trying to buy child in Mexico
The bill that allowed high school athletes to transfer schools without losing a year of...
Gov. Justice wants to revisit high school Student Athlete Transfer Bill