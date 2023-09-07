MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will be rerouting traffic for WVU’s matchup against Duquesne on Saturday.

According to a release from the MPD, traffic will be rerouted along Beechurst Ave at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to minimize the congestion of roadways after the WVU football game.

At that time, the MPD says both lanes of Beechurst Avenue will be used for outgoing, southbound traffic.

Northbound traffic coming from University Avenue will be rerouted onto Fayette Street, according to the MPD.

Officers will be stationed appropriately to help motorists navigate through the detour.

Below is a graphic of what the traffic reroute will look like:

Morgantown Police rerouting traffic for WVU/Duquesne game (Morgantown Police Department)

