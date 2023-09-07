Mylan Park Aquatic Center introducing affordable pass

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is introducing an affordable pass.

While the center has held several national swimming and diving events, the pandemic shut it down just a few months after it opened in Nov. 2019.

Now, the Aquatic Center decided to introduce the “MyPARK Pass.”

For $25 a month, you can get three swim passes to the community pool.

With this pass, you also have access to some perks at the Hazel and JW Ruby Community Center.

Those with the MyPARK Pass get free small equipment rentals at the recreation courts, 20% discounts on reservations, and free access to the track complex outside of reserved times.

