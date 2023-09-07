Nelle Brown Bickel, 90 of Webster Springs, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at her home. She was born October 18, 1932 in Marpleton to the late McKinley J. and Jennie Easter Crowe Brown. Nelle married Ronald Bickel on May 21, 1952 at the Parsonage at Newville and raised four children. She was a wife, homemaker, and a mother and began her working career at the one room school known as Chestnut Grove. She cooked daily lunches at home and pulled them in a wagon to serve the children. After she went home she would help take care of the farm. She also helped care for her mother and father-in-law, Lloyd and Alta Bickel. After the family moved to Morgantown, she worked as a waitress at Hotel Morgan. She then worked as a food handler at WVU Hospitals. Upon returning to Replete, Ron and Nelle operated a country store in Replete. She was a caregiver to her parents, Jenny and Ren Brown and also her brother, Montie Brown. She was a member of the Rebecca Lodge in Hacker Valley, was a faithful member of Chestnut Grove Church for many years and made sure she took her children on Sunday’s. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Bickel; granddaughter Erica Hinkle Swiger, great-grandson Tristin, and great-granddaughter Betsy Bess; brothers Hobert, Hubert, Montie, Bud, and June Brown; and sisters Frances Lunceford, Elsie Sears, and Rose Morrison. She is survived by her children, Catherine “Cathy” (Wayne) Hinkle of Charleston, Sheila (Lonnie) Cogar of Webster Springs, Chuck (Teresa) Bickel of Webster Springs, and Marsha (Skip) Nutter of Cherry Falls; grandchildren, Christina, Julie, Wendy, Carrie, Guthrie, Amy, Angie, and RT; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister Juanita Mollohan; and many extended family and friends to mourn her passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Nelle’s life will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Entombment will follow in Brown Mountain Cemetery, Replete. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, is honored to be serving the Bickel family.

