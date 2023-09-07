New pizzeria opens in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new pizzeria has opened up for business in Monongalia County.

According to their Facebook page, 2G Brothers Pizza opened their doors on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

It is located in the Cheat Landing Plaza in Morgantown.

The business is open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is closed on Monday.

