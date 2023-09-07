Peoples Bank Player of the Week - Brody Whitehair, Fairmont Senior

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s time for the Peoples Bank Player of the Week - and this week, we’ve chosen Brody Whitehair, the quarterback for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.

Fairmont Senior has started the year red-hot, with 118 combined points in their first 2 games.

Last week, Whitehair threw for 252 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Polar Bears took down Robert C. Byrd in the Pepperoni Bowl.

