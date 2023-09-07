Peoples Bank Player of the Week - Brody Whitehair, Fairmont Senior

Whitehair led Polar Bears to 62 points last week vs Robert C Byrd.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s time for the Peoples Bank Player of the Week - and this week, we’ve chosen Brody Whitehair, the quarterback for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.

Fairmont Senior has started the year red-hot, with 118 combined points in their first 2 games.

Last week, Whitehair threw for 252 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Polar Bears took down Robert C. Byrd in the Pepperoni Bowl.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
Anna Toothman, 18
“Thank You, West Virginia:” 18-year-old Greenbrier County native releases first single
Harrison County doctor indicted for abusive sexual contact of employee
Candylicious at Middletown Commons
Business finding success at new location after leaving Meadowbrook Mall

Latest News

WVSSAC
Bridgeport, Morgantown see success at WVSSAC Girls Golf Invitational Championship
WVU Soccer advances up the field against Pitt - WDTV Sports
WVU soccer ranked for first time in 365 days ahead of big weekend clash
Dante Stills celebrates against Pitt - WDTV Sports
14 former Mountaineers ready for the NFL season
Turkey Grassi converts a PAT vs Grafton - WDTV Sports
Layna “Turkey” Grassi commits to St. Francis University