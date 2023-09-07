Protecting yourself from car thefts

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s something many of us have done once, maybe multiple times. You leave your car unlocked and leave behind some personal items while you run into the store … hoping everything is in the same place when you return.

Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

A man is facing charges after police say he broke into vehicles in the Huntington Mall parking lot last week.

Barboursville Police say John Meade was arrested after he was seen breaking into multiple vehicles in the mall’s parking lot.

Meade was spotted using a stolen credit card inside the mall, and police found he had a number of credit cards, bank cards, and gift cards in his possession.

“He would drive up to a vehicle and visually inspect, look in and see whatever item of value he wanted to take and was pulling door handles to find if the door was unlocked and then make entry into the vehicle,” Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil said.

So, what are things you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim to a car theft?

“My number one thing, of course, is do not leave anything of value in sight. Another thing would be to park in well-lit areas in the night time and also park in populated areas -- areas where there are a lot of people, a lot of traffic going in and out,” McNeil said. “That way, if someone intends on doing something bad, at least you’re going to have other people around, other witnesses and other possible people that can come to your aid.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Kennedy
UPDATE: Police ID woman fatally stabbed in Philippi, new information released
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.
1 critically injured in explosion at Braxton County sawmill
A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while he was on the way to his school bus stop in...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle
Point Marion Rd. near Fairfield Manor Village
Roadway reopens after multi-car accident
2G Brothers Pizza
New pizzeria opens in Monongalia County

Latest News

Clarksburg councilman to pay fine, take ethics course after violating Ethics Act
Morgantown Police rerouting traffic for WVU/Duquesne game
Mountaineer football returns to Morgantown
Joseph Comer
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
Fairmont man sentenced for stealing firearms from licensed dealer