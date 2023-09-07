Protecting yourself from car thefts

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s something many of us have done once, maybe multiple times. You leave your car unlocked and leave behind some personal items while you run into the store … hoping everything is in the same place when you return.

Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

A man is facing charges after police say he broke into vehicles in the Huntington Mall parking lot last week.

Barboursville Police say John Meade was arrested after he was seen breaking into multiple vehicles in the mall’s parking lot.

Meade was spotted using a stolen credit card inside the mall, and police found he had a number of credit cards, bank cards, and gift cards in his possession.

“He would drive up to a vehicle and visually inspect, look in and see whatever item of value he wanted to take and was pulling door handles to find if the door was unlocked and then make entry into the vehicle,” Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil said.

So, what are things you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim to a car theft?

“My number one thing, of course, is do not leave anything of value in sight. Another thing would be to park in well-lit areas in the night time and also park in populated areas -- areas where there are a lot of people, a lot of traffic going in and out,” McNeil said. “That way, if someone intends on doing something bad, at least you’re going to have other people around, other witnesses and other possible people that can come to your aid.”

