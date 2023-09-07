Protestors halt work on Mountain Valley Pipeline in Summers County


By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALCOTT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Their battle in court may be over, but that has not stopped Mountain Valley Pipeline protestors from attempting to halt work on the project.

Protestors with several organizations showed up at one of the pipeline’s construction sites in Talcott crossing over the Greenbrier River on Thursday. Two of the protesters locked themselves to the equipment while four others set up rocking chairs on the site with their feet locked into the cement.

Deirdre Joy, a spokesperson for the group, cited not only environmental concerns over the project, but the state of the pipes following multiple delays to the project.

“Because of the ongoing protests over a number of years, a lot of the pipe has been sitting above ground exposed to UV radiation. There’s no telling how much damage has been done to the pipes that they want to pump high pressured gas through. So that’s a safety concern.

Construction of the pipeline resumed this Summer following legislation passed by Congress that approved all of the necessary permits for the project. The bill, signed by President Joe Biden, also stated that the Fourth Circuit Court in Virginia no longer has jurisdiction in the case.

