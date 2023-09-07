Roadway reopens after multi-car accident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A roadway in Monongalia County was shut down for nearly an hour after a multi-car accident.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Center, two cars were involved in an accident on Point Marion Rd. near Fairfield Manor Village at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

911 officials say one person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The roadway has since reopened.

Monongalia County Schools said some buses are running up to one hour late due to the crash.

