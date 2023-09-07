Salem University planning to demolish building

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem University is planning to demolish one of their buildings.

The university says they are planning to demolish the old Salem College administration building at 223 West Main Street in Salem on Sept. 18.

To preserve the history of the building, the original archway will remain in addition to some bricks and other stonework from the building that will be repurposed.

Officials say some of the area will then be turned into a public park with an alumni plaza.

The rest of the space will be developed in the future.

