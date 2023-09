U.S News ranks these schools as the best high schools in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a recent ranking of the best public high schools in the country by U.S. News, several high schools in north-central West Virginia have been named among the best schools in the state.

U.S. News says schools are ranked based on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.

In total, 17,680 schools were included in the ranking across the country. 109 schools from West Virginia were ranked.

Below are the rankings of public high schools in West Virginia, according to U.S. News:

Morgantown High School – Monongalia County George Washington High School – Kanawha County University High School – Monongalia County Bridgeport High School – Harrison County Hurricane High School – Putnam County Saint Albans High School – Kanawha County Jefferson High School – Jefferson County Herbert Hoover High School – Kanawha County Cabell Midland High School – Cabell County Washington High School – Jefferson County Shady Springs High School – Raleigh County Winfield High School – Putnam County Tug Valley High School – Mingo County East Fairmont High School – Marion County Wheeling Park High School – Ohio County Woodrow Wilson High School – Raleigh County Nitro High School – Kanawha County North Marion High School – Marion County Roane County High School – Roane County Williamstown High School – Wood County Ripley High School – Jackson County Fairmont Senior High School – Marion County Huntington High School – Cabell County Wahama High School – Mason County Musselman High School – Berkeley County Gilmer County High School – Gilmer County Parkersburg High School – Wood County Frankfort High School – Mineral County Greenbrier East High School – Greenbrier County James Monroe High School – Monroe County Spring Mills High School – Berkeley County Capital High School – Kanawha County Princeton Senior High School – Mercer County Tucker County High School – Tucker County Magnolia High School – Wetzel County Ravenswood High School – Jackson County Pikeview High School – Mercer County Berkeley Springs High School – Morgan County Pocahontas County High School – Pocahontas County Tyler Consolidated High School – Tyler County Doddridge County High School – Doddridge County Parkersburg South High School – Wood County Clay-Battelle High School – Monongalia County East Hardy High School – Hardy County Braxton County High School – Braxton County Robert C. Byrd High School – Harrison County Buffalo High School – Putnam County Clay County High School – Clay County Paden City High School – Wetzel County Brooke High School – Brooke County Webster County High School – Webster County South Charleston High School – Kanawha County Hundred High School – Wetzel County Philip Barbour High School – Barbour County John Marshall High School – Marshall County Oak Glen High School – Hancock County Riverside High School – Kanawha County Pendleton County Middle/High School – Pendleton County Hedgesville High School – Berkeley County Bluefield High School – Mercer County Grafton High School – Taylor County Chapmanville Regional High School – Logan County Ritchie County High School – Ritchie County Martinsburg High School – Berkeley County Weir High School – Hancock County Tolsia High School – Wayne County Sissonville High School – Kanawha County Elkins High School – Randolph County Independence High School – Raleigh County South Harrison High School – Harrison County Petersburg High School – Grant County Liberty High School – Raleigh County Lincoln County High School – Lincoln County Buckhannon Upshur High School – Upshur County Poca High School – Putnam County Oak Hill High School – Fayette County Lewis County High School – Lewis County Keyser High School – Mineral County Spring Valley High School – Wayne County Mingo Central Comprehensive High School – Mingo County Scott High School – Boone County Midland Trail High School – Fayette County Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School – Mason County St. Marys High School – Pleasants County Van Junior/Senior High School – Boone County Hampshire Senior High School – Hampshire County Nicholas County High School – Nicholas County Wirt County High School – Wirt County Calhoun Middle/High School – Calhoun County Greenbrier West High School – Greenbrier County Liberty High School – Harrison County

92-109. Cameron High School – Marshall County Hannan High School – Mason County Lincoln High School – Harrison County Logan Senior High School – Logan County Man Senior High School – Logan County Meadow Bridge High School – Fayette County Montcalm High School – Mercer County Moorefield High School – Hardy County Mount View High School – McDowell County Preston High School – Preston County Richwood High School – Nicholas County River View High School – McDowell County Sherman High School – Boone County Tygarts Valley Middle/High School – Randolph County Valley High School – Wetzel County Wayne High School – Wayne County Westside High School – Wyoming County Wyoming County East High School – Wyoming County



The top four schools in the rankings are all in the top 10% of all public high schools in the nation, according to U.S. News.

