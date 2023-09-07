West Virginia Black Heritage Festival returning to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Black Heritage Festival is set to kick off on Friday, Sept. 8 in Jackson Square in Clarksburg.

The weekend-long event is back in Clarksburg for the 32nd year and is primed to make its presence known.

Officials want to be sure everyone knows that this isn’t your normal festival, but a celebration.

James Griffin is the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the festival, and he’s looking forward to celebrating.

“This is our 32nd year of the festival. Of course, we lost 2 years during the pandemic, like all the other festivals we weren’t able to have it, and we’re really excited to have it. Every year at this time, the excitement gets greater and greater, and we’re looking forward to 3 days of celebration. This weekend, we’re celebrating our heritage, and we want people to realize this just isn’t a festival; this is a celebration,” Griffin said.

Festivalgoers can expect to see entertainment ranging from Curtis Blow to a tribute celebrating the three elements: Earth, Wind, and Fire.

Even with recognizing great musical talent, it’s even more important to put local representation on full display.

“This year is the first year we have an African-American head football coach at RCB, Austin Scott, so we’re going to be recognizing him. We’re also going to recognizing our black councilman, Mark Jackson. And also Miss West Virginia, who is an African-American, will be here,” Griffin said.

Although Griffin and other officials continue to look ahead, it’s always important to revisit where you came from.

“We started right down here on E.B. Sanders Way when we first started, and we had about four or five vendors and to see it grow every year. Last year, I think we had about 42 vendors, and it looks as if we’re going to have that many again this year. To see people come and enjoy the festival, to see the community support that we get for it, it’s just pleasing to see how it has grown and we look forward for the continued growth of the festival,” Griffin said.

With growth comes more responsibility, and although the festival is always looking to grow within the community, that’s even more true amongst the youth.

“Unfortunately they don’t have a lot of opportunity to learn about their heritage, so we try to take this opportunity to teach them a little about their heritage and spark their curiosity. They learn a little bit this weekend, they might go out and pick up a book and learn some more about their heritage. And we want not just the African-American children to learn about our heritage, but we want all the children of all races to learn about our heritage. We just want try and spark that curiosity this weekend in the young people so they might go out and learn more about the many contributions and the rich heritage that we have,” Griffin said.

The festivities kick off on Friday with the festival’s annual golf tournament at Bel Meadows Country Club.

